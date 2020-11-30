Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head to Head Comparison

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -279.33% N/A -81.32% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -106.38% -79.09%

Curis has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.00 million 8.47 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -1.67 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 12,278.21 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curis and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 224.07%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Curis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company's products in pipeline include CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and DarwinHealth, Inc. to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments to identify therapeutic opportunities. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

