Critical Survey: Stantec (NYSE:STN) and Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF)

Stantec (NYSE:STN) and Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Stantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stantec and Baran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 2 6 0 2.75 Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stantec presently has a consensus price target of $45.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Stantec’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stantec is more favorable than Baran Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and Baran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 3.94% 11.83% 4.98% Baran Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stantec and Baran Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $3.64 billion 0.94 $146.50 million $1.52 20.05 Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Baran Group.

Risk and Volatility

Stantec has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baran Group has a beta of -6884.54, suggesting that its share price is 688,554% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stantec beats Baran Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics. It also offers water, transportation, and public works; transportation planning and traffic engineering; and resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical and infrastructure engineering services, as well as urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation services. In addition, the company provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services. It serves urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, industrial, building, tourism and leisure, and waste and water sectors, as well as office and commercial, residential, and retail and town centers. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

