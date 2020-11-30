Critical Survey: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simmons First National and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and 1st Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 2.26 $238.17 million $2.73 7.51 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.02 $2.85 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Simmons First National and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 1 0 2.25 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Summary

Simmons First National beats 1st Capital Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through approximately 226 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, and equipment and acquisition financing; term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers home loans or refinance and home equity lines of credit; small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire transfer request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California, as well as a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.