Critical Survey: Lennar (NYSE:LEN) vs. Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lennar has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lennar and Yue Yuen Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 7 12 0 2.63 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar presently has a consensus target price of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.97% 13.35% 7.54% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Lennar pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Yue Yuen Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $22.26 billion 1.09 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.54 Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Summary

Lennar beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

