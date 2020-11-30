Critical Review: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) versus CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ToughBuilt Industries presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than CompX International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $19.09 million 1.67 -$4.30 million N/A N/A CompX International $124.20 million 1.40 $16.00 million N/A N/A

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -55.24% -164.30% -66.49% CompX International 9.99% 6.91% 6.32%

Summary

CompX International beats ToughBuilt Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. The company offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

