Critical Review: Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) & The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and The Kraft Heinz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70% The Kraft Heinz -1.92% 6.80% 3.41%

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of The Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of The Kraft Heinz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Green and The Kraft Heinz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $4.11 million 5.63 $2.95 million N/A N/A The Kraft Heinz $24.98 billion 1.61 $1.94 billion $2.85 11.52

The Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Green and The Kraft Heinz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Kraft Heinz 2 8 8 0 2.33

The Kraft Heinz has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given The Kraft Heinz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Planet Green.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Kraft Heinz beats Planet Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Classico, McCafe, Tassimo, TGI Fridays, Taco Bell Home Originals, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, and Wattie's names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

