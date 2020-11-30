Critical Review: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Online Vacation Center alerts:

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Online Vacation Center and The Providence Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A The Providence Service $1.51 billion 1.29 $970,000.00 $1.65 82.92

Online Vacation Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Providence Service.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Online Vacation Center and The Providence Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Providence Service has a consensus target price of $152.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Given The Providence Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Providence Service is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

The Providence Service beats Online Vacation Center on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.