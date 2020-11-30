Critical Review: Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) versus Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.99 billion 0.58 $39.00 million $0.53 19.43 Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services -8.20% -11.01% -6.95% Superior Energy Services -22.22% -565.78% -4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Oilfield Services and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 7 6 0 2.46 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.