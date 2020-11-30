Critical Comparison: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) versus Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.6% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Ciena 10.26% 17.93% 10.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AAP and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 1 5 17 0 2.70

Ciena has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than AAP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Ciena’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $3.57 billion 1.92 $253.43 million $1.84 24.17

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Summary

Ciena beats AAP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation has collaboration with Infoblox Inc. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

