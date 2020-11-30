Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $296,926.98 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total value of $267,238.48.

On Monday, September 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47.

Shares of COUP opened at $326.94 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.24 and its 200 day moving average is $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

