CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) & Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Financial Review

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CorMedix and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Harmony Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Biosciences is more favorable than CorMedix.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -10,214.42% -86.52% -70.16% Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorMedix and Harmony Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 1,028.22 -$16.43 million ($0.89) -10.07 Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harmony Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorMedix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CorMedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats CorMedix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

