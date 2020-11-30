Contrasting Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) & (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Energy Services and (WGRP)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.39 $2.78 million $0.17 28.59 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than (WGRP).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Select Energy Services and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.46, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than (WGRP).

Summary

Select Energy Services beats (WGRP) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

