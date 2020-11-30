Contrasting PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$57.90 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.32 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -0.67% -0.56% Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PolyMet Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats PolyMet Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.