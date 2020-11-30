Contrasting Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) & Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dunxin Financial and Sequential Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequential Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Sequential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group -128.55% -17.59% -3.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Sequential Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 1.64 $6.78 million N/A N/A Sequential Brands Group $101.58 million 0.17 -$159.40 million N/A N/A

Dunxin Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequential Brands Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dunxin Financial beats Sequential Brands Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados. The company promotes, markets, and licenses its brands through various distribution channels, including to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

