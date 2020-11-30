Contrasting Apache (NASDAQ:APA) & EnerNorth Industries (OTCMKTS:ENYNF)

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and EnerNorth Industries (OTCMKTS:ENYNF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Apache has a beta of 4.83, meaning that its share price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerNorth Industries has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apache and EnerNorth Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51% EnerNorth Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apache and EnerNorth Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerNorth Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than EnerNorth Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of EnerNorth Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apache and EnerNorth Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 0.82 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A EnerNorth Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerNorth Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Summary

Apache beats EnerNorth Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EnerNorth Industries

EnerNorth Industries, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds oil and gas interests located in the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

