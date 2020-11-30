Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.59 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.70%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats American Shared Hospital Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

