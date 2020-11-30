Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,356 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $153.05 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

