Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

