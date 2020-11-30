Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,199 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

Shares of PH opened at $272.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $280.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

