Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.34 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
