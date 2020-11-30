Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.34 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

