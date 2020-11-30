Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 666.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

