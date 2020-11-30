Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

KHC opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.