Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $120.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

