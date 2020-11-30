Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

