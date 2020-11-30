Comparing W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) & Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 4.57% 7.55% 1.68% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.45 $681.94 million $3.03 21.26 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.95 $200.62 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W. R. Berkley and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 4 3 0 2.43 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

