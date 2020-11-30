Comparing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Replimune Group and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -33.66 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -2.03

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Replimune Group and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.09% -25.11% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -22.28% -17.91%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Replimune Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs targeting allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

