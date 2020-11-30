Comparing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56% OraSure Technologies -1.57% -3.08% -2.75%

This table compares PAVmed and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 5.41 $16.66 million $0.13 89.62

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, and OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test; OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; tuberculosis products; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

