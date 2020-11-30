Comparing Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xerox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Media 100 and Xerox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xerox $9.07 billion 0.51 $1.35 billion $3.55 6.54

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Media 100 and Xerox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Xerox 2 2 1 0 1.80

Xerox has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential downside of 23.34%. Given Xerox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xerox is more favorable than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33%

Summary

Xerox beats Media 100 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; and DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

