Comparing Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.40 billion 0.76 $167.87 million $5.95 5.67 CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.16 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 14.84% 24.75% 5.34% CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than CPI Card Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats CPI Card Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, trace services, and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

