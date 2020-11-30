Comparing Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZTD and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.63 $24.63 million $2.21 11.18

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Risk and Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.52, indicating that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EZTD and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than EZTD.

Summary

Cowen beats EZTD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZTD Company Profile

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

