Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

CBSH stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

