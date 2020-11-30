Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $374,000. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

CTSH opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

