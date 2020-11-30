CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,384 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $174.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.