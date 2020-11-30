CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) vs. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Financial Contrast

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NuZee has a beta of -4.6, meaning that its stock price is 560% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuZee and CloudCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuZee and CloudCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.79 million 113.86 -$12.19 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.25 million 0.47 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23%

Summary

CloudCommerce beats NuZee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

