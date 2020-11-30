Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,054,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

