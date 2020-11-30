Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

