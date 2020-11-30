Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

