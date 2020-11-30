Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.