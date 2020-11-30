Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $5,731,000.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

