Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 120,347 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.