Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

