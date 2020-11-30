Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 230 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,752 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $538,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,991 shares of company stock worth $68,254,006 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

