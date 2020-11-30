Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

