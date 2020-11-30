Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $66,194,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Moderna stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34. Insiders sold a total of 594,806 shares of company stock worth $43,181,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.