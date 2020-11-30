Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.54 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $212.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.