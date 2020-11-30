Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $55,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

