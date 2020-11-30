Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.