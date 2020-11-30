Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) VP Sells $500,248.24 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GTLS opened at $107.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
