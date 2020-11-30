Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) VP Sells $500,248.24 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTLS opened at $107.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

