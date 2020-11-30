Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,025 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $46,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

CBSH opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.