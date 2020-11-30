Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 19,405 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.30% of Argo Group International worth $63,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

